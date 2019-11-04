HAMILTON, Snoz:
A dear precious soul
one year today
Closed your weary eyes
and passed on, away.
You're missed so much more than you can ever know
There are memories of you in all the places we go.
The laughs that we've had the tears that we've cried.
The memories you left
live on, brightly inside.
Your soul still so strong
but your vessel surrendered
Our hearts were so broken
when your life on earth ended.
We want you back here
but know that can't be
Till we meet again
fly high be free
- Thinking of you always, Karla, Justin, Tawhia, Maddison and Rinah, Nicola, Tarek, Izaia and Lottie xx
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019