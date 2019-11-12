Sonny VAAFUSU

  • "A wonderful,caring person gone too soon, will miss you mate..."
    - Russell & Mary Taylor
  • "We were saddened to read of Sonny's passing Michelle. May..."
    - Anne & Graham Holdt
  • "Sending our thoughts at this sad time to Michele and..."
    - Renee Coster
  • "Thanks for been a mate and friend. A great Taonga..."
    - Mr & Mrs Lionel and Wendy Phillips
  • "Rest in Peace cousin. Condolences Michelle to you and the..."
    - Henry Fane
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 a.m.
The La Mer Lounge
1 Rogan Street
New Plymouth
VAAFUSU, Sonny Peneueta:
Passed suddenly on Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 61 years. Best friend and partner of Michele Rosser (Looby). Special father and father-in-law of Foti and Kat, Maggie (dec), and Corina and Johnny Faamai. Dearly loved 'Gwandad' to Natyla, Antonia, Lolo, Pitoau Jnr, Delai, and Sonny Mace (Smurf). In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Vaafusu Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Sonny will be held at The La Mer Lounge, 1 Rogan Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 15th November 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

