Acknowledgement

VAAFUSU, Sonny:

Michele, Foti, Corina and families wish to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us when we lost Sonny our superhero. To our friends who fed us at the hospital and at home, gave koha, flowers and provided constant support through phone calls and visits we can't thank you enough. The staff at I.C.U. and the donor team, you are amazing people. The number of people at Sonny's service reflected how many lives he touched, how special he was and how much he is being missed by each and everyone of us.

"To the world

you were one person

but to us you were the world"



