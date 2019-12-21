VAAFUSU, Sonny:
Michele, Foti, Corina and families wish to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us when we lost Sonny our superhero. To our friends who fed us at the hospital and at home, gave koha, flowers and provided constant support through phone calls and visits we can't thank you enough. The staff at I.C.U. and the donor team, you are amazing people. The number of people at Sonny's service reflected how many lives he touched, how special he was and how much he is being missed by each and everyone of us.
"To the world
you were one person
but to us you were the world"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019