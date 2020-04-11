

LONG, Stan:

Stan's family are sincerely thankful for all the cards, messages and expressions of love and support, following his recent death. We appreciate the kind words and memories shared, which reflect the diversity of friendships Stan forged over a long life. We are grateful to all those who attended his funeral in such uncertain times and to those who we know were present via video link. Thank you to Summerset Mountainview for their loving care and friendship over the past two years. Thank you to the Vospers team, for their unfailing kindness and patience.

The highwayman's gone riding.



