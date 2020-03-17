LONG,
Stanley Francis: FPSNZ
Died peacefully with family at his side on Sunday 15 March 2020, two weeks short of his 93rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Greatly treasured father and father-in-law of Pamela and Franklin (Aust.), Jill and the late Peter, Andrea, Daryn and Rex. Much cherished Pop of Rose; Lizzie and Tim, Simon and Trista, Katherine, and Matt; Josie, Paul, Elijah and Naomi, and Great-Pop of Matilda. Messages c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. We wish to thank the staff of Summerset Mountainview for their love and care. Join us for a celebration of Stan's life at Holy Trinity Church, Henui Street, Fitzroy, on Friday 20 March 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020