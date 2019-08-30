PINKNEY-ERICKSON,
Stanley John:
Suddenly on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at Riverside Rest Home. Much loved son of Isabel Matilda & Leonard Charles Pinkney (both deceased). Much loved brother of Joyce and John Blattler (D), Mervyn and Barbara Erickson (BD), Noel (D) and Jenny Erickson, Bill Erickson (D), Iris Tamati (D), Ray Erickson, Mavis and Allan Jackson, Beverley and Brian Sutton, Keith and Sylvia Erickson, Frederick Pinkney (D). Much loved uncle to his many nieces & nephews.
We will miss your hugs
and laughter.
A huge thank you to the Tui Ora Mental Health carers and Riverside Rest Home staff for the care and love you gave to our brother and uncle. Bless you all. A Service for Stan will be held at The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 31st August 2019, at 1.00pm.
