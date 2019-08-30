PINKNEY-ERICKSON,
Stanley John:
Suddenly on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at Riverside Rest Home. We all love you and are going to miss you so much. Your daily phone calls and demands, your cheeky smile, winks and jokes. Reunited with Mum and Dad, just like you would have wanted. Till we all meet again. play your country music loud and give them heaps. Your loving sister Mavis, brother-in-law Allan and family; Leanne and Mark, Shelly and Mark, Leonard, Sarah, Luke, Bailey and Alice.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019