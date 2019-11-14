STEWART, Steffan Antony:
365 days the sun has risen into the sky then set at the end of the day. Days that are like waves emotions that follow knowing that we do not get to see your face, or give you a hug, we don't get to hear your stories when you get home from offshore. There is not a day that you are not thought of Son, not a day a tear is not shed, they're days I get to whisper your name and remember with love just how amazing you were. An amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle and cousin to many. Every day is a small step, a small step of time, a small step to a smile, a small step to accept that our life is forever changed. Forever in our hearts, in our memories to hold dear, still so much sadness over this long year xxxx
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019