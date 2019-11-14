Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steffan STEWART. View Sign In Memoriam



365 days the sun has risen into the sky then set at the end of the day. Days that are like waves emotions that follow knowing that we do not get to see your face, or give you a hug, we don't get to hear your stories when you get home from offshore. There is not a day that you are not thought of Son, not a day a tear is not shed, they're days I get to whisper your name and remember with love just how amazing you were. An amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle and cousin to many. Every day is a small step, a small step of time, a small step to a smile, a small step to accept that our life is forever changed. Forever in our hearts, in our memories to hold dear, still so much sadness over this long year xxxx







STEWART, Steffan Antony:365 days the sun has risen into the sky then set at the end of the day. Days that are like waves emotions that follow knowing that we do not get to see your face, or give you a hug, we don't get to hear your stories when you get home from offshore. There is not a day that you are not thought of Son, not a day a tear is not shed, they're days I get to whisper your name and remember with love just how amazing you were. An amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle and cousin to many. Every day is a small step, a small step of time, a small step to a smile, a small step to accept that our life is forever changed. Forever in our hearts, in our memories to hold dear, still so much sadness over this long year xxxx Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers