BLAMEY, Stephen:
On Friday 3rd April 2020, aged 65 years, after a long struggle. Born Thorrington, Essex, United Kingdom. Beloved comrade and partner of Maria Brooks. Beloved brother of Jane Robinson (UK), Richard Blamey (Auckland), the late Chris Blamey (UK) and the late Ann Arthur (UK). Longest friend forever of Vera Fay and family (Auckland). Beloved father of Davis Blamey (Sydney). Beloved brother-in-law of Kaye Parkinson and Donald Brooks. Beloved and much respected Uncle to Rebekah, Benjamin, Samuel, Joshua, Jacob and Kaleb.
"Get your motor runnin' Blamey."
All messages online at wabraham.co.nz. Due to the current situation, a private service will be held for Stephen on Wednesday 8th April at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020