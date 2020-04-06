Stephen BLAMEY

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace Uncle Steve. Such a Kind, caring, generous,..."
    - Rebekah Parkinson
  • "Maria so sorry to here of Steve's passing, a bloody good..."
    - Kevin Lock
  • "Sorry to hear of Stephen's passing. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Don Brooks
  • "After putting in a long brave battle, it is very sad to say..."
    - Duncan Fay
  • "Sorry to hear of Stephens passing, I used to work with him..."
    - Lisa Doughty (nee Avery)
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

BLAMEY, Stephen:
On Friday 3rd April 2020, aged 65 years, after a long struggle. Born Thorrington, Essex, United Kingdom. Beloved comrade and partner of Maria Brooks. Beloved brother of Jane Robinson (UK), Richard Blamey (Auckland), the late Chris Blamey (UK) and the late Ann Arthur (UK). Longest friend forever of Vera Fay and family (Auckland). Beloved father of Davis Blamey (Sydney). Beloved brother-in-law of Kaye Parkinson and Donald Brooks. Beloved and much respected Uncle to Rebekah, Benjamin, Samuel, Joshua, Jacob and Kaleb.
"Get your motor runnin' Blamey."
All messages online at wabraham.co.nz. Due to the current situation, a private service will be held for Stephen on Wednesday 8th April at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020
