BUTLER, Stephen Colin:
Passed away in Brisbane on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a short illness. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Rebekka. Much loved son of Karol and the late Colin Butler (Opunake), and son-in-law of Nik and Erika Leutenegger (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in- law of Tania and Dave McGillen (Temuka) and Shane (Opunake). Loved brother-in-law of Omni (Auckland) and Sybille (dec) (Switzerland). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Australia. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Rest in peace Steve
Messages to: 30 Armstrong Street, Clontarf, QLD 4019, Australia.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 17, 2020