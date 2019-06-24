HORNBY, Stephen James:
Suddenly, while doing what he loved most (scuba diving), on Thursday 20th June 2019 at Patea. Dearly loved son of Edith and the late Clyde. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tim and Kim, Krissi, Nigel and Sheree, and the late Craig. Cherished uncle of Wade, Jai; and Nicholas. Stephen's friends are warmly invited by his family to a service of farewell at St John's Presbyterian Church Hawera, on Thursday 27th June 2019, commencing at 1.30pm, after which a private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 24 to June 26, 2019