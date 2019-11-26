Stephen PALM (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I first met Stef and Rina when they came to New Zealand...."
    - Christine Webster
  • "I and my wife Geetha have been associated with Steph and..."
    - Narayanan Kutty Pulloothpadath
  • "A long time friend and a wonderful chocolate and cake..."
    - Pat Waterman
  • "I always remember Steph as a kind friendly man. Always had..."
    - Warrick & Venita Rowe
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Death Notice

PALM,
Stephen Henrick Karl (Stef):
29 November 1927 -
25 November 2019
After a long journey Stef has iced his final cake. Dearly loved husband of Rina, adored father of Richard and Kelly, Ingrid and Robert. Loved Opa of Angie and Scott, Karl and Shay, Ebony (deceased), Chantel and Leith. Great Opa of Phoenix. Treasured and remembered by all the family in Holland and around the world. Our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Tainui Rest Home for their exceptional love and care to Stef and the family.
'Forever in our hearts'.
A service for Stef will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 27 November at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Palm family, C/- PO Box 1058, New Plymouth 4340.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
