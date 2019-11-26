PALM,
Stephen Henrick Karl (Stef):
29 November 1927 -
25 November 2019
After a long journey Stef has iced his final cake. Dearly loved husband of Rina, adored father of Richard and Kelly, Ingrid and Robert. Loved Opa of Angie and Scott, Karl and Shay, Ebony (deceased), Chantel and Leith. Great Opa of Phoenix. Treasured and remembered by all the family in Holland and around the world. Our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Tainui Rest Home for their exceptional love and care to Stef and the family.
'Forever in our hearts'.
A service for Stef will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 27 November at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Palm family, C/- PO Box 1058, New Plymouth 4340.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019