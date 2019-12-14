PALM,

Stephen Henrich Karl:

Stef's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending beautiful flowers, letters and cards during the loss of a unique loved man. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Thank you to Colin and the team at Abraham's for their care and personal attention. A special thanks to Tainui Rest Home for their enduring love, care and support for the family. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



