HORNBY, Steve:

Edith and family would like to sincerely thank all those who have sent flowers, cards and messages of condolence in the recent loss of a dearly loved son, brother and uncle. Thank you to Kelly and her team at Hardings for their compassion and guidance. Thank you to all who helped celebrate Steve's life at his service and a special thank you to Dennis, Bruce and Richie for their kind words. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment.



