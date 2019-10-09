GIBBONS,
Steven Kevin (Stevie):
Unexpectedly at home, on Sunday, 6th October 2019, aged 53 years. Dearly loved son of Michael and Eleanor. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Wayne and Trish, John and Sharyn, Cherie and Paul, and Shane. Loved uncle of Brooklin and Jesse, Nathan, Ashton, Noah, Brian, Emma, and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, donations to Idea Services (IHC) would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages to "The Gibbons Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Steven's life will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 11th October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019