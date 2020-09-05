Steven MCDONALD

  • "Our sincere condolences to Nola & Malcolm and family. We..."
    - Barry & Andrea Dorn
  • "Our deepest sympathy.We are thinking of you at this sad..."
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss , from..."
  • "What can one say about such a wonderful inspirational..."
    - Don an Lois Smith
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
McDONALD,
Steven Craig (Macca):
At home on the 28 August 2020, aged 50 years. After a long battle bravely fought. Dearly loved husband of Tania, and awesome father of Ethan, Charlie and Jaxon. Cherished younger son of Nola and Malcolm and loved brother of Grant and Michele, Denise and Blake Davis, and Janine O'Keeffe, and their families. Respected son-in-law of Trevor and the late Carol Swain (Southland), and brother-in-law of Lisa, Marc, Nicola and Renee and their families.

He was a good friend
to many.
Messages to 343 South Road, RD 12, Hawera 4672. Because of Covid restrictions a private service was held on 3 September 2020.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020
