PORTER, Steven Andrew:

09.03.1962 - 25.02.2019

It is hard to comprehend that you are no longer with us, and even harder to believe it has been a whole year since we had to say goodbye.

We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings,

Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs,

To say how much we miss you, and to send you all our love.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.

So terribly missed, with love from Sharon, Connor & Olivia, Ollie & Lucy, Sydney & Michael, and Max.



