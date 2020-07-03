ROPIHA,
Steven Paul (aka Blackie):
09.12.1964 - 01.07.2020
Steven passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family after a short illness. Loved husband of Donna. Treasured only son of Popeye (John) and Lorna. Adored and respected Dad of Keisha and Tama. Proud and loving Koko of beautiful mokos, Izabella, Titan, the late Legaseigh, Reign, and Kingi. Steven will be laying at Kairau Marae, Matarikoriko Road, Brixton, from Friday 3rd July, followed by service on Saturday 4th July at 11.00am, and interment at Whanau Urupa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 3, 2020