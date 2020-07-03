Steven ROPIHA (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Uncle John, Auntie Lorna and Whanau, all our our love &..."
    - Chris Inia
  • "Thinking of you Popeye and Lorna, great memories of Steven..."
  • "Lorna, Popeye and whanau - so sorry to hear of the passing..."
    - Christine & Graeme Corrigan
  • "Sorry to hear of your great loss, our thoughts are with you..."
    - Foxy and Denise
  • "Popeye and Lorna So very sorry for your lost thinking of..."
    - James Cowan
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Reposing
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
Kairau Marae
Matarikoriko Road
Brixton
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kairau Marae
Matarikoriko Road
Brixton
View Map
Death Notice

ROPIHA,
Steven Paul (aka Blackie):
09.12.1964 - 01.07.2020
Steven passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family after a short illness. Loved husband of Donna. Treasured only son of Popeye (John) and Lorna. Adored and respected Dad of Keisha and Tama. Proud and loving Koko of beautiful mokos, Izabella, Titan, the late Legaseigh, Reign, and Kingi. Steven will be laying at Kairau Marae, Matarikoriko Road, Brixton, from Friday 3rd July, followed by service on Saturday 4th July at 11.00am, and interment at Whanau Urupa.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.