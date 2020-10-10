Acknowledgement

ROPIHA, Steven Paul:

The whãnau of Steven would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support during the sad loss of a loved son, Dad and Koko. To the staff at Thornleigh Rest Home, we thank you for your care of Steven during his final days. Thank you to those who sent kai, koha, floral tributes, messages, cards and phone calls. Your generosity, kind words and thoughts were very comforting. To Mark and Bumps, thank you for having Steven at your home, and to our whãnau at Kairau Marae who looked after us during the tangihanga, we thank you for your aroha and support extended to us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you and acknowledgement of our gratitude.

Nga mihi aroha,

ki a koutou katoa



