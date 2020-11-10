SHAW, Stewart Ernest:
Died peacefully at Hospice Taranaki on Saturday 7 November 2020. Dearly loved and adored son of Sylvia De Jong, treasured father of Emma, Daniel, and Fergus & Emily. Much loved companion of Moira. A private cremation has been held. To acknowledge the wonderful care Stew has received, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated:
www.hospicetaranaki.org.nz/how-can-i-help-or-donate Messages etc can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020