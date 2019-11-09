STARK,
Stuart William (Starky):
Service No. 675667, Pte, K Force. On 5 November 2019, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 88 years. Formerly of Waitarere Beach. Will be sadly missed by his boys, Paul and Allen, and daughters-in-law Ali and Corinne. Beloved grandad Starky to Gemma, Hayley, Megan, Clayton, Jarrad, Max and Ruby. Long-time friend to Dot. A private family service has been held. All messages to Stark Family, 30 Richmond Street, New Plymouth 4312.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019