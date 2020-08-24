JOLLY,
Susan Ann (nee Doughty):
10 August 1952 -
19 August 2020
Daughter of 'Jack' and Gladys Doughty. Much loved sister to UK siblings John, Jennifer and the late Theresa. Forever cherished mum of Justin and Dean Jolly. Grandmother of Summer-Rose, Shiann, Aeneas, Lilly, Aurora and Natayos.
Gone too soon, a loyal and loving friend to many.
Dedicated to her nursing till the end, Sue will be remembered for her giving nature, infectious smile and laughter. An invitation only service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 24, 2020