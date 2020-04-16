Susan MITCHELL

Guest Book
  • "To John and family,so sorry to hear the passing of sue,Got..."
    - Neil Goodwin
  • "Deepest sympathies on the passing of Sue. A true pillar of..."
    - Tony Dravitzki
  • "Deepest sympathy to John and family for the Passing of..."
    - Tony & Gwen Ashford
  • "A dear friend has left us too soon. Many a happy time had..."
    - Anne Stewart
  • "John and family. Sad to hear of Sue's passing. Some great..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

MITCHELL,
Susan Margaret (Sue):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 14 April 2020 with her family at her side. Dearly loved wife and best friend of John for 50 years. Treasured Mum of Phil and Amanda, Kirsty and Rich Kupa, and Hamish and Jayne. Adored Nana of Jacob, Riley, and Tayla; Nikora, and Te Ariki; Jordyn, Xavier, Rio, and Ari. Messages to the Mitchell family may be left on Sue's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sue. Sue devoted her life to her family and the community. Sue's immediate family bubble will be saying farewell on Monday 20 April 2020 at 2.00pm. Extended family, friends and community are invited to join her farewell ONLINE at eagars.co.nz/sue at this time.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.