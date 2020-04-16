MITCHELL,
Susan Margaret (Sue):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 14 April 2020 with her family at her side. Dearly loved wife and best friend of John for 50 years. Treasured Mum of Phil and Amanda, Kirsty and Rich Kupa, and Hamish and Jayne. Adored Nana of Jacob, Riley, and Tayla; Nikora, and Te Ariki; Jordyn, Xavier, Rio, and Ari. Messages to the Mitchell family may be left on Sue's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sue. Sue devoted her life to her family and the community. Sue's immediate family bubble will be saying farewell on Monday 20 April 2020 at 2.00pm. Extended family, friends and community are invited to join her farewell ONLINE at eagars.co.nz/sue at this time.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020