PLYLER,
Susan (Sue) (nee Morton):
Peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Friday 13 November 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Donna, and Scott and Zahirah. Loved Granny of Emerson. Messages to the Plyler family may be left on Sue's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sue. A funeral service will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 18 November at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Sue had two requests; wear bright clothes and summer footwear and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Taranaki Women's Refuge which may be made at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 14, 2020