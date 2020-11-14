Susan PLYER

Guest Book
  • "Really sorry to hear about Sue's passing :-( She was a..."
    - Mike Paling
  • "Farewell to a dear friend and ally. Sue's request that..."
    - Sue McVeigh
  • "Sorry to hear of your mothers death, Craig."
  • "My condolences to Craig & Donna & family All the best at..."
    - John Phillips
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

PLYLER,
Susan (Sue) (nee Morton):
Peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Friday 13 November 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Donna, and Scott and Zahirah. Loved Granny of Emerson. Messages to the Plyler family may be left on Sue's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sue. A funeral service will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 18 November at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Sue had two requests; wear bright clothes and summer footwear and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Taranaki Women's Refuge which may be made at the service.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 14, 2020
