Susan ROLLO

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taranaki Crematorium Chapel
Junction Road
New Plymouth
Death Notice

ROLLO, Susan Lois Mary:
Died peacefully after a short illness, on 7 November 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved wife of Barry, mother and mother-in-law of Brent (dec'd) and Karen, Wade and Lara, and Steven, granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister of Florence (dec'd), Colin, and Prudence. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Tuesday 10 November 2020 at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 9, 2020
