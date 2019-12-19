Susan TITO

Service Information
Tranquility Funeral Services
94 Fairfield Road
Hawera, Taranaki
062781212
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Te Aroha Marae
404 Upper Inaha Road
Okaiawa
Death Notice

TITO, Susan Mere Whariu
(nee Wallace):
Passed away peacefully 17th December 2019 at Hawera Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Tito. Cherished mother of Chris, Michael, Donna and Margaret-Ann. Adored Nanny to 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchidren. A sister, sister-in-law, friend and family member to all. Service to be held Thursday 19 December, at 11.00am, at Te Aroha Marae, 404 Upper Inaha Road, Okaiawa. Following this she will be laid to rest at Rangiamia Urupa, Katotauru Road, Okaiawa.
'Moe mai ra e te iti pounamu'

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
