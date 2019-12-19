TITO, Susan Mere Whariu
(nee Wallace):
Passed away peacefully 17th December 2019 at Hawera Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Tito. Cherished mother of Chris, Michael, Donna and Margaret-Ann. Adored Nanny to 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchidren. A sister, sister-in-law, friend and family member to all. Service to be held Thursday 19 December, at 11.00am, at Te Aroha Marae, 404 Upper Inaha Road, Okaiawa. Following this she will be laid to rest at Rangiamia Urupa, Katotauru Road, Okaiawa.
'Moe mai ra e te iti pounamu'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019