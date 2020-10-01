Susan WATT

Death Notice

WATT, Susan Kaye:
Our cheeky monkey, our spirit guide and general hard case has left the building. Suzie was the favourite daughter of Betty and Allan Watt and the deeply loved stepdaughter of Cushla Watt. Precious sister and friend of Karen and Rusty, Peter and Sheryl, and big sister of Diane. Legendary aunty to Ben and Nick; Max, Phoebe and Patrick, Thomas and Emma and their families. Our appreciation to Suzie's IHC and Idea Services family for their lifelong support and loving care - her other family can't thank you enough. We also thank Suzie's new fan 'Base' - the amazing team at Taranaki Base Hospital, in particular her outstanding Ward 2A family. You felt Suzie's love and responded in kind, for which we will be eternally grateful. Please show your love for Suzie by in lieu of flowers, making donations to North Taranaki Idea Services. A celebration of Suzie's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 2.00pm.

