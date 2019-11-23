BAKER,
Sydney Arthur (Syd):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday 22 November 2019, aged 65. Adored soulmate of Jenny for 47 years. Adored and treasured Dad of Dawn and Glen, Kim and Craig, and Ben and Kat. Cherished Pop Pop of Grace, Jacob, Quinn and Matea. Donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Baker family may be left on Syd's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/syd. A service to celebrate Syd's life will be held at the Uruti Community Hall, Mokau Road, on Monday 25 November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019