Guest Book
  • "My condolence to the Ansley family for the passing of your..."
    - Alison Mudgway
  • "Sorry to hear about Auntie passing thinking of you all ..."
  • "Very sorry to hear the sad news of cousin Syds passing. I..."
    - Jocelyn Verry
  • "With our deepest sympathy to you all. Such a lovely lady..."
  • "sorry to hear of the passing of Auntie Sid. Thinking of you..."
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Service
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
live streamed
www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz
Death Notice

ANSLEY, Sylvia Margaret:
After a short illness, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her, in Wanganui on 8th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved Mum of Trish and Don, Pete and Rose, Ken and Rosie, Christine, and Megan. A much loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty Sid to her many nieces and nephews. Sylvia's service will be live streamed at www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz for those who cannot attend in person. A service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, Monday, 12th October 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020
