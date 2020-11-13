COLLINS, Sylvia Ann:
Suddenly at Te Roti on Thursday, 12th November 2020. Aged 73 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Chris, loved and treasured mother of Jacqui, Janine Kelly, Glen, Dale and their families, loved gran of Harry; Courtney, Christopher, Kurrin; Tayla, Kirstyn and Jack. All messages to the Collins family may be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service, for Sylvia at the Kaponga Cemetery, Kaponga, on Monday, 16th November 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020