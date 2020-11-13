Sylvia COLLINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia COLLINS.
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kaponga Cemetery
Kaponga
View Map
Death Notice

COLLINS, Sylvia Ann:
Suddenly at Te Roti on Thursday, 12th November 2020. Aged 73 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Chris, loved and treasured mother of Jacqui, Janine Kelly, Glen, Dale and their families, loved gran of Harry; Courtney, Christopher, Kurrin; Tayla, Kirstyn and Jack. All messages to the Collins family may be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service, for Sylvia at the Kaponga Cemetery, Kaponga, on Monday, 16th November 2020, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.