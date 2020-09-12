HIKUROA, Tahu Andrew:
On September 4, 2020, Tahu (aged 37) passed away at home with his wife Jo, and his precious boys Knox and Manaaki, at his side after living with brain cancer for 3.5 years. Much loved son of Gail, John, Graham and Jenny and Noel and Leanne. He was an incredible brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Details of his funeral will be confirmed when NZ goes to Level 1. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The Tahu Hikuroa Foundation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020