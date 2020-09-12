Tahu HIKUROA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tahu HIKUROA.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

HIKUROA, Tahu Andrew:
On September 4, 2020, Tahu (aged 37) passed away at home with his wife Jo, and his precious boys Knox and Manaaki, at his side after living with brain cancer for 3.5 years. Much loved son of Gail, John, Graham and Jenny and Noel and Leanne. He was an incredible brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Details of his funeral will be confirmed when NZ goes to Level 1. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The Tahu Hikuroa Foundation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.