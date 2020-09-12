Talita KALDERS

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
New Plymouth
Death Notice

KALDERS, Talita:
Peacefully at home with her family on Thursday 10 September 2020, aged 70. Dearly loved wife of Peter for 45 years. Loved Mum of Karl, and Hans. Cherished Grandma of Harry, and Holly. Respected sister of Nunia, Meleke, Sioeli, Silia, Ena, and Fusi (deceased). Messages to Talita's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/talita. Invited family and friends will celebrate Talita's life with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 15 September 2020, at 1.00pm. Talita's wider community is invited to join the service online via her tribute page.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020
