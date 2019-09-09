EKETONE,
Tama Rex (Tama):
Peacefully surrounded by his whanau at home on Saturday 7 September 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved and respected Dad, Pop, Brother, Uncle and friend to Many. Tama will be laying in state at Kairau Marae until his final service.
"Moe mai ra e te pãpã, haere ki a rãtou e tatari ana mõu. Haere, haere, oki oki atu rã. Arohanui nã tõ whãnau."
A service for Tama will be held at the Marae on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 11.00am followed by the cremation at W. Abraham Remembrance Chapel, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019