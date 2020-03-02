Tarnaya ROSS

Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Whanau homestead
139 Pembroke Street,
Westown, New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

ROSS, Tarnaya Chantel:
At home on Friday 28 February 2020, aged 35. Dearly loved soulmate and best friend of Arama. Loving Mum of Tyler, Shana, Keisha, and Hunter-Rose. Cherished daughter of Lesley and Thomas. Adored sister of Shannon, Jilaire (deceased), Johnny, Juesse, Te Napi, Leon, and Destiny. Messages to Tarnaya's whanau may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/nayh. A service to remember 'Nayh will be held at the whanau homestead, 139 Pembroke Street, Westown, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 4 March 2020 at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 2, 2020
