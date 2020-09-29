WANAKORE,
Tauke Te Hãpimana Phillip:
Passed peacefully on Saturday 26th September 2020 after a short battle with illness, aged 48 years, surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved son of the late Iraia Jack and Sophia Rumatiki Wanakore (nee Taylor), and Kiwa Rangimarama and Minnie Puao Marama. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Andrea. Much loved father and koko of Atawhai, Casey, Anahera, Cruz, and Te Aorangi. Friend to Kimiora and much loved brother, unks, nephew, cousin, and bro to all his whanau and friends. A service for Phil will be held at Owae Marae, North Street, Waitara, on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Waitara Cemetery, Bayley Street, Waitara, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 29, 2020