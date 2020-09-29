Tauke WANAKORE

Guest Book
  • "Heart goes out to you All Andrea and your tamariki. To my..."
    - Rob Kete
  • "So sad thinking of you all Andrea and family"
    - Colleen James
  • "I love you uncle, moe mai ra ❤"
    - Jaelyn Ngatai
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Owae Marae
North Street
Waitara
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waitara Cemetery
Bayley Street
Waitara
Death Notice

WANAKORE,
Tauke Te Hãpimana Phillip:
Passed peacefully on Saturday 26th September 2020 after a short battle with illness, aged 48 years, surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved son of the late Iraia Jack and Sophia Rumatiki Wanakore (nee Taylor), and Kiwa Rangimarama and Minnie Puao Marama. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Andrea. Much loved father and koko of Atawhai, Casey, Anahera, Cruz, and Te Aorangi. Friend to Kimiora and much loved brother, unks, nephew, cousin, and bro to all his whanau and friends. A service for Phil will be held at Owae Marae, North Street, Waitara, on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Waitara Cemetery, Bayley Street, Waitara, at 1.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 29, 2020
