HAREB, John:
25.06.1928 - 02.07.2020
Colleen, Mike, Jan and Greg wish to thank all of those who supported us and our families with kindness, flowers, baking and messages of sympathy during the loss of our much loved husband and father. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 4B and the Hospice team for their care of Johnny and us during our time at Taranaki Base Hospital. We wish to thank Father Tom Lawn for his support of our family and Jacqueline Cox for her personal care of us all. Thanks to everyone who attended the funeral. Your care and thoughtfulness are much appreciated and continue to be a great comfort to us.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020