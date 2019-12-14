NYMAN, Te Aira:
21.01.1953 - 13.12.2019
Te Aira passed away peacefully with whanau at her side in Whanganui Hospital. Beloved eldest child of the late John and Maria Nyman. Most treasured sister and sister-in-law of (the late) John and Tania, Ngaraina and Doug Brooks, Brian, Julie, Adrian and Sandra, (the late) Lindsay, Linda and Galvin Davidson, Annette and Mark Riddell, Te Ora and Timi Tapa, George Clarke, David Marshall, Geoff Blackman, Esta Menzies, and Raewyn Kawana. A much loved and respected Aunty and Nanny to her nieces, nephews and moko. Her tangi will be held at Aotearoa Marae, 63 Hastings Road Okaiawa on Monday 16th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Weriweri Urupa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019