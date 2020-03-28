HAYMAN,
Te Rangipuri Hohaia (Puri):
Wife of the late Rusty (Nelson) Hayman, treasured mum and mum-in-law of Tony and Ronnie and Neal and Rebecca, loved Gran of Daryl and Trevor Hayman, Amii Drake, Josephine Baltus and Jeremy Byers, great-gran to Wyatt Hayman, dearest friends with the Wilson family and Aunty to many. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th March 2020. Due to the circumstances, we have held a private service and we will have a memorial for Puri at a later date. She will be missed by many and leave a massive hole in all our hearts, arohanui whanau.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020