O'CALLAGHAN,
Terence John (Toc):
6.9.1943 - 3.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at Rotorua ICU after a short illness. Much loved husband of the late Amber, and fantastic father of Tim & Noreen (Canada), and Justin & Susannah (Taupo). Beloved Poppa to 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Terry's service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday, (June 11th) at 1.00pm. Communications please to 46 Birch Street, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 9, 2020