Terence O'CALLAGHAN

  • "Sincere condolences to Terry's family. I remember fondly..."
    - Daniel Foley
  • "Sorry to hear of the loss of my cussie Terry, pleased that..."
    - Gavin Muir
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Founders Chapel of Remembrance
Rickit Street
Taupo
O'CALLAGHAN,
Terence John (Toc):
6.9.1943 - 3.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at Rotorua ICU after a short illness. Much loved husband of the late Amber, and fantastic father of Tim & Noreen (Canada), and Justin & Susannah (Taupo). Beloved Poppa to 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Terry's service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday, (June 11th) at 1.00pm. Communications please to 46 Birch Street, Taupo.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 9, 2020
