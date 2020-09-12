STRETTON, Teressa May:
Passed away on Tuesday 8th September 2020 as the result of an accident. Aged 39 years. Treasured soulmate of Lee Matthews. Dearly loved mum of Ashlee-Rose. Loved daughter of Trevor and Irene (deceased) and loved step-daughter of Sue. Much loved sister and step-sister of Daniel, and Melaina.
Much loved by all her extended family and will be dearly missed by all.
Messages to 1294 Carrington Road, RD 1, New Plymouth 4371. A memorial service for Teressa will be held in Taranaki at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020