Teressa STRETTON

Guest Book
  • "Alan and Beryl send their love after such a sad happening."
  • "Our beautiful daughter Teressa you will always be , in our..."
  • "Teressa was such a good friend, always happy and smiling, a..."
    - Debbie
  • "so sorry"
    - cheryl gundersen
Death Notice

STRETTON, Teressa May:
Passed away on Tuesday 8th September 2020 as the result of an accident. Aged 39 years. Treasured soulmate of Lee Matthews. Dearly loved mum of Ashlee-Rose. Loved daughter of Trevor and Irene (deceased) and loved step-daughter of Sue. Much loved sister and step-sister of Daniel, and Melaina.
Much loved by all her extended family and will be dearly missed by all.
Messages to 1294 Carrington Road, RD 1, New Plymouth 4371. A memorial service for Teressa will be held in Taranaki at a later date.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.