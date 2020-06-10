GYDE,
Thelma Frances Emily:
Thelma passed peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 5 June 2020, aged 98. She leaves a legacy of family love and devotion. The soulmate for her husband Donald (deceased 1990). A wonderful mother and mother-in-law to Neil & Martina, Fay & Les Goddard, Colin & Marney, Raewyn & Alan Burwell, and Carol & Graham Cowling. Loved Nana to 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Life Member of Inglewood Red Cross and Women's Section of R.S.A. Recipient of the NPDC Citizen's Award for services to the community. Thelma's life was remembered and celebrated at a private family service at the Taranaki Crematorium on Tuesday 9 June. Any communication may be sent to Cowlings, 34 Doone Street, Lynmouth, New Plymouth 4310.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 10, 2020