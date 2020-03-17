Theodore STAPLES (1918 - 2020)
Death Notice

STAPLES,
Theodore Edward:
30.10.1918 - 15.3.2020
Passed away peacefully on Monday 15th March 2020 at Molly Ryan Retirement Home. Dearly loved husband of Mary Irene Staples. Treasured Dad of Jocelyn and Chris Beath, and Aubrey and Sandra Staples. Beloved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks for the care, compassion and love shown to Theo by the caregivers at Molly Ryan. A celebration of Theo's life will take place at Vospers Funeral Home at 11.00am on Wednesday 18th March 2020.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
