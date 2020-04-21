Thomas BRANSGROVE

Passed peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Sunday 19th April 2020, in his 80th year. Beloved son of the late Bill and Lottie. Loved brother of Beverley, Bill, Joyce, Doris (all deceased), and Nola Ellis. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Tributes to Tom may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Thornleigh Park for all their love and care. In accordance with Tom's wishes, a private family burial will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
