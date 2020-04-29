DOWNES, Thomas William:
Peacefully at home on Sunday 26 April 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Joyce and dad to Paul and Julie, Sharryn (deceased) and Ian, Ross, Michelle and Gary. Treasured Pop of William and Rebecca, Ashley and Brett, Kimberley, Daniel, Namdokmai, and Bon. Great Pop to his best helper and sparring partner Mark. Loved eldest son of the late Sam and Elsie Downes. Loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Downes and Cavey families. Grateful thanks for the care given to Tom by the District Nursing team. According to Tom's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020