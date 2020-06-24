HOLLAND, Thomas:

Unveiling will be held on the 26th September 2020 (his birthday), at 2.00pm, New Plymouth Cemetery.

Sitting here thinking what to write. You met so many people in your short stay here on earth. Let's hope they learnt from you the good in you. I have alot of peace knowing you told me you prayed to God in prison. You said he didn't answer you, I believe he heard you and I am hoping you are with my dad, your granddad, who you've never seen before, having fun.

Wanting to see you, I can always think and talk to

you here.

- love you all, Mum.



