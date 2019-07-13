WILLIAMS, Thora Emily:

Thora's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Thank you also to the staff at Telford and Hospice for their special care of Thora. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.





