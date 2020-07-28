COX, Tiddley (Jeffery):

Peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital, in the presence of his wife, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Rose (Pooh) for 52 years. Loved Dad of Jo and Shane Le Breton, Michael, and Roger. Adored Grandad of Corben and Emma. The family wish to thank Dr Irina Danych and also the staff of Ward 4 B at Taranaki Base Hospital for their care of Tiddley. In lieu of flowers, any donations to KidsCan would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to 'The Cox family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz A celebration of Tiddley's life will be held in the Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 31 July, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Casual attire please.



