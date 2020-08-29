COX, Tiddley:
Tiddley's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported them by sending flowers, baking, meals, letters and cards after the loss of our 'good old bugger' Tiddley. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service, to help us celebrate Tidd's life. Especially to those who travelled from afar. Special thanks to the Taranaki Vintage Car club for surrounding Tidd with the many vintage cars and for the wonderful guard of honour at the service. Also many thanks to the Egmont Village friends and neighbours for their support.
And a final message from Tidd…. a big cheeky grin and two fingers to you all !!
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020