Acknowledgement

COX, Tiddley:

Tiddley's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported them by sending flowers, baking, meals, letters and cards after the loss of our 'good old bugger' Tiddley. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service, to help us celebrate Tidd's life. Especially to those who travelled from afar. Special thanks to the Taranaki Vintage Car club for surrounding Tidd with the many vintage cars and for the wonderful guard of honour at the service. Also many thanks to the Egmont Village friends and neighbours for their support.

And a final message from Tidd…. a big cheeky grin and two fingers to you all !!



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers