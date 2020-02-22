RIDDICK, Tilly:

Faye, Judy (deceased), Neil, Ian, John, and families sincerely thank all those who supported Tilly through her 91 years. Thank you to Annie Brydon staff for your utmost care and attention to Tilly. Special thanks to Margaret Kelly for always being there to help Tilly in her later years. Thank you to the Taranaki Swiss Club for your guard of honour and friendship towards Tilly. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



