LEDINGHAM,
Timothy Harwood:
Suddenly at Waikato Hospital on Thursday 1 October 2020, aged 68. A colourful character who will be missed by his family, friends and community. Messages for Tim's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/tim. In preference to flowers a donation to Atawhai Industries would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tim's technicolour life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 7 October 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 2, 2020